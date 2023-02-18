Edina returns to State after section title victory over Blake

The Edina girl’s hockey team is returning to the state tournament for the ninth straight season after a 4-0 win against Blake Friday night at Parade Ice Garden in Minneapolis.

After a scoreless first period, Edina lit the lamp twice in less than a minute. First, Samantha Hankinson scored making it a 1-0 game, and 32 seconds later Lauren Zawoyski netted a score putting the game a 2-0.

Click the video box above to view extended highlights from the game

Hannah Halverson scored in the third period, plus the Hornets added an empty net goal in the 4-0 win.

With the win, Edina will make their 13th appearance at State in program history.