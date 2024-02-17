Girls Hockey: Edina reaches state for 10th straight year after 5-4 win over Benilde-St. Margaret’s

Whitney Horton’s hat trick led the Edina Hornets to a 5-4 win over Benilde-St. Margaret’s in the Section 6AA championship game Friday night at Parade Ice Garden in Minneapolis.

It’s the 10th straight season Edina has reached the MSHSL Girls’ State Hockey Tournament.

Benilde-St. Margaret’s opened the scoring in the first period when Red Knights freshman Talla Hansen zig-zagged through the Hornets’ defense and fed fellow freshman Kathryn Zakrajsheck for the goal at the doorstep.

Edina scored three straight goals in the third period – two by Horton and one by Brenna Prellwitz who gave the Hornets a 3-1 lead. Benilde-SM got one back late in the second period when Ella Pasqua scored on the power play. Addie Morris evened the game a 3-3 6:28 into the third period.

The Hornets took control midway through the 3rd period. Hannah Halverson scored on a power play and Horton scored on a breakaway to secure the hat trick and give Edina a 5-3 lead. Benilde-St. Margaret’s scored with 52 seconds left in regulation but Edina held on for the 5-4 victory.

