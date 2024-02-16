Girls hockey: Andover heads to state tournament for fifth straight season with win over Grand Rapids

The Andover girls hockey program has become a regular attendee in the state tournament, the Huskies punched their ticket for the fifth straight season Thursday night with an 8-1 win over Grand Rapids in the Class 2A, Section 7 title game at Fogerty Ice Arena in Blaine.

Andover never trailed in this game, Maya Engler scored the first goal at the 4:35 mark for the Huskies.

Later in the period, Ella Thoreson put Andover up 2-0 with a power play goal.

Andover had seven different goal scorers in this win.

Andover won the a Class 2A title in 2022, and finished runner up last season.

