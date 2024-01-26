Girls High School Hockey: Top-ranked Minnetonka tops No. 3 Hill-Murray 2-1

Lindzi Avar and Kendra Distad scored second-period goals for Minnetonka as they held on for a 2-1 win over Hill-Murray Thursday night at Aldrich Arena.

Jaycee Chatleain scored for Hill-Murray in the third period but Layla Hemp finished with 33 saves for the Skippers to secure the 2-1 Minnetonka win. Grace Zhan made 31 saves for the Pioneers.

Minnetonka improves to 19-2-1 this season while Hill-Murray falls to a 18-3.

