Girls High School Hockey: Stillwater tops Woodbury in section semifinal

The Stillwater Ponies (18-8-1) were victorious in a Class 2A Section 4 Semifinal, defeating the Woodbury Royals (20-5-2) 4-2 at Aldrich Arena Tuesday night.

After a scoreless first period, both teams were able to find the back of the net twice in the second. Brynne Laska punched in the go-ahead goal during the third period to give the Ponies a 3-2 lead, and Josephine Lane put the exclamation mark after sneaking one in off of a rebound.

Stillwater will take on Hill-Murray for the Class 2A Section 4 Championship on Thursday at Aldrich Arena. The Pioneers got the best of their first matchup early in December, earning a 4-0 victory.