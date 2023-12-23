Girls High School Hockey: Hill-Murray remains undefeated with 2-0 win over Andover

The Hill-Murray Pioneers improved to 12-0 this season with a 2-0 win Friday night at Andover.

Grace Zhan was solid in net for the Pioneers making 23 saves as Hill-Murray collected their sixth shutout of the season. Freshman Emily Pohl got Hill-Murray out to a 1-0 lead in the first period with her 14th goal of the season. Sophomore Sophie Olson added Hill-Murray’s other goal in the second period.

