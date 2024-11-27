Girls High School Basketball: Providence Academy tops Eastview behind Maddyn Greenway’s 30 points

The Providence Academy Lions earned a 70-65 win over the Eastview Lions Tuesday night in Apple Valley. Star junior captain and Kentucky basketball commit Maddyn Greenway scored 30 while fellow captain sophomore Emma Millerbernd put in 20.

Eastview’s Lexie Mathews hit a three to make it 68-65 with 16.7 seconds left in the 2nd half, but clutch free throws from Greenway would put the game away for Providence Academy.

Myah Maull led the scoring for Eastview with 14 points. Mathews and Clara Goodman both chipped in 12.

Both teams will be back in action this Friday at the White Bear Lake Thanksgiving Tip-Off. Providence Academy (2-0) takes on White Bear Lake and Eastview (0-2) takes on Anoka.