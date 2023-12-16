Girls High School Basketball: Greenway leads Providence Academy past Lakeville North

Maddyn Greenway reached the 40-point mark for the fourth time this season as Providence Academy picked up a 78-75 win on the road Friday night against Lakeville North.

Greenway scored 26 of her 40 points in the second half. Trinity Wilson led Lakeville North with 22 points.

Providence Academy, the two-time defending Class 2A state champions, have won 37 straight games.

***Click the video box for highlights from the game***