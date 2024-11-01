Girls Class 3A State Soccer Championship: Top Seeded Wayzata beats Edina 3-1

In the aftermath of a one-goal loss to Edina on Aug. 27 in the third game of the season, Wayzata hoped they would meet the Hornets again on a bigger stage during the 2024 season. It certainly seemed plausible that their paths would cross again. After all, both programs are of championship pedigree and forecasting to a state tournament matchup wasn’t a stretch.

Another meeting came to fruition on Friday, Nov. 1 with the Class AAA championship at stake.

Playing with purpose, and perhaps an extra dose of motivation to erase the memories of two recent losses, No. 1 Wayzata recorded a 3-1 victory over No. 3 Edina at U.S. Bank Stadium in downtown Minneapolis. Quick goals and a sustained effort on both sides of the field paved the way to Wayzata’s eighth state championship and first since 2012. The Trojans have been a state runner-up seven times, including last year to, you guessed it, Edina.

The Trojans (19-1-1) started quickly on a goal from sophomore midfielder Alex Veillieux in the third minute and another came nine minutes later on a brilliant play by senior forward Tenley Senden. Senden added another goal in the 28th minute to build a three-goal advantage at the break.

Edina (13-2-5) finally solved Wayzata’s defense in the 55th minute on a goal from senior Alejandra Adair.

Article courtesy of the Minnesota State High School League