Girls basketball – Eden Prairie reaches ten wins after victory over Chaska

The Eden Prairie girls basketball team grabbed their tenth win of the season after a 48-38 victory over Chaska on Thursday in the Park Center Senior High Holiday Tournament.

With the win, Eden Prairie improved to (10-1) overall on the season, the Eagles fifth straight win of the season. Eden Prairie travels to Chanhassen on Wednesday January 3.

Chaska is (6-4) overall, the loss to Eden Prairie ended a three game winning streak for the Hawks. Chaska hosts Shakopee on Tuesday January 2.