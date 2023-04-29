Giants take former Gopher John Michael Schmitz in 2nd round of NFL Draft

The New York Giants selected former University of Minnesota All-American center John Michael Schmitz with the 57th overall pick (2nd round) in the 2023 NFL Draft Friday night.

Schmitz started all 25 games during his junior and senior seasons at Minnesota. An Associated Press First Team All-America in 2022, Schmit also made the All-Big Ten teams in his junior and senior seasons. He’s the highest drafted Gophers offensive lineman since 1989 when center Brian Williams was a first round pick of the Giants.