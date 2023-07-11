Q&A: Twins draft Arizona State INF Luke Keaschall in second round

nbsp;

The Twins selected Arizona State infielder Luke Keaschall with the No. 49 overall pick in this year’s MLB Draft.

Keaschall was second on the Sun Devils in average, hitting .353 with 25 doubles, 18 home runs and 58 runs batted in. He played second base, but as a pro, could be used all over the diamond.

Before transferring to Arizona State, Keaschall played at the University of San Francisco and was the West Coast Conference Freshman of the Year in 2021.

Our Darren ‘Doogie’ Wolfson caught up with Keaschall, via Zoom.

Recommended slot money for his selection is $1.74 million. The Twins can sign Keaschall for higher or lower, or that exact amount. He told us he’s planning to forego his senior season at Arizona State and sign with the Twins.