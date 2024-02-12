Getting to know new Twins reliever Jay Jackson

36-year-old Jay Jackson joins the Twins on a 1-year deal with a 2025 team option. He had a 2.12 ERA in 25 games last season with Toronto.

He spent four years in Japan, before returning stateside and pitching for Milwaukee in 2019. The Twins will be his sixth major league team.

Our Darren ‘Doogie’ Wolfson caught up with Jackson, via Zoom, to hear about his fascinating backstory.

Jackson will earn $1.3 million this season and could make as much as $5.45 million plus award bonuses over two years. His deal comes with a $3 million club option for 2025 and a $200,000 buyout.

He can earn $150,000 in performance bonuses for games pitched: $75,000 each for 50 and 60. His option price rises to $3.25 million with a $300,000 buyout with 50 games this year and increases to $4 million with a $350,000 buyout with 60 games.

Jackson’s best and most-used pitch is his slider. He threw it at a 60 percent rate last season. That is one reason that attracted the Twins’ interest.

This is the first time in Jackson’s 16-year professional career that he has a guaranteed MLB contract.

Twins pitchers and catchers are due in Fort Myers by Wednesday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report