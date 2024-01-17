Q&A: Get to know new Twins reliever Hobie Harris

The Twins and right-handed reliever Hobie Harris agreed to a minor league deal last week that includes an invitation to big league spring training. He will make a salary of $750K if he cracks the major league roster.

The Twins have tried to sign Harris the last few off-seasons, and finally secured an agreement.

Harris, 30, made his major league debut in 2023 with Washington. He threw 19 and one-third innings over 16 appearances with a 5.12 earned run average.

Our Darren ‘Doogie’ Wolfson caught up with Harris, via Zoom.

***Click the video box above to watch our conversation with Harris***

Harris is comfortable starting the season with AAA-St. Paul, if necessary. With constant roster shuffling throughout the 162-game season, a chance could arise at any time. But his mindset is to make the Opening Day roster, like he did with the Nationals last year.

With the Blue Jays in 2021 and Brewers in 2022, he threw a combined 96 and two-thirds Triple-A innings with a 2.89 ERA.

Harris elected free agency after being outrighted to Triple-A by the Nationals earlier in the off-season.

He’ll report to Fort Myers on Feb. 8.