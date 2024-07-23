Get to know Twins second round draft pick Tennessee 3B Billy Amick

Under consideration at pick No. 33, the Twins felt very fortunate that Tennessee 3B Billy Amick fell to them at pick No. 60 during the recent 2024 MLB Draft.

The Tennessee third baseman hit .306 with 23 homers and 65 RBIs in 2024. He had 163 total bases, which ranks 10th in a single season at Tennessee. This after missing a couple weeks while recovering from appendicitis.

Amick spent his first two collegiate seasons with Clemson. He’s due in Fort Myers this week to undergo a physical and then will sign his contract.

Our Darren ‘Doogie’ Wolfson recently spoke with Amick, via Zoom.

***Click the video box above to watch our conversation with Amick***

Amick was a first-team All-ACC selection as a sophomore in 2023, while with the Tigers. He hit a team-best .413 46 games. He hit 13 homers and had 63 RBIs.