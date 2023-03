Tysen Gerads scored 31 points for Albany as they beat Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 79-64 in the Class 2A state semifinals Friday night at Target Center.

Sam Hondl finished with 14 points and nine rebounds for Albany. Owen Leach led DGF with 30 points and 13 rebounds.

Albany will play Minnehaha Academy for the Class 2A state championship at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday at Target Center.