Gophers pitcher George Klassen excited for MLB Draft

With a fastball that tops 100 miles per hour, Gophers pitcher George Klassen is projected as a top 5 round MLB Draft pick. The MLB Draft is July 9-11 in Seattle during the All-Star festivities.

Our Darren ‘Doogie’ Wolfson caught up with Klassen, via Zoom, to hear about his MLB Draft journey.

***Click the video box above to watch our conversation with Klassen***

The right-handed pitcher is 6-foot-2 and weighs 170-pounds. He performed very well at the recent MLB Draft Combine in Phoenix.

The native of Port Washington, WI throws a fastball, slider, and change-up.

Klassen underwent Tommy John surgery in 2021.