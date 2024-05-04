Troy Hudson, Gary Trent Sr. reminisce about Timberwolves West Finals 2004 run, share love of current squad

This season is only the second out of 35 that the Timberwolves have advanced beyond the first round of the playoffs. The first came in the 2003-2004 season, which resulted in a trip to the Western Conference Finals. Ultimately, with injuries part of the storyline, the Lakers prevailed to win the West.

Troy Hudson was a reserve point guard and Gary Trent Sr. a reserve forward on that team. They joined our Darren ‘Doogie’ Wolfson earlier this week in studio for a fun conversation. They reminisced about that memorable run 20-years ago, plus opined about how much they’re enjoying this year’s squad.

***Click the video box above to watch our conversation with Hudson and Trent Sr.***

The ‘03-’04 team was led by that season’s Most Valuable Player, Kevin Garnett. They won 58-games, and were the 1-seed in the West.

Starting point guard Sam Cassell was injured early in Game-2 of the West Finals, and Hudson was previously sidelined. The lack of adequate point guard play was part of why the Lakers won the series in six games.