Former DeLaSalle, Gophers, and Iowa St. standout Gabe Kalscheur works out for Timberwolves

nbsp;

Former DeLaSalle high school and Gophers and Iowa St. shooting guard Gabe Kalscheur worked out for the hometown Timberwolves on Monday.

KSTP Sports spoke with Kalscheur following the workout.

***Click the video box above to watch our conversation with Kalscheur and to see him in action***

The 23-year-old spent five seasons in college from 2018 to 2023. His first three seasons were spent at Minnesota; his final two seasons were at Iowa State.

Kalscheur has now worked out for the Wolves, Magic, Hawks, Knicks, Bucks, Nets, Spurs, Warriors, and Thunder.

In 33 games last season at Iowa State, Kalscheur averaged 12.9 points on 40% shooting, 2.4 rebounds and 1.5 assists. He shot 35.4% from 3-point range on 6.2 attempts.

Known as an elite defender, Kalscheur can help teams on both ends of the floor.

Kalscheur was the star of Minnesota’s only NCAA tournament win under coach Richard Pitino, when as a freshman in 2019 he scored 24 points on 5-for-11 3-point shooting against Louisville. Kalscheur was the team’s best defender too, routinely drawing the opponent’s top scorer.

In 88 games with the Gophers, all starts, he averaged 10.4 points and shot 34.5% from 3-point range.

Other players to workout for the Wolves Monday: Marcus Carr (Texas), Michael Durr (UCF), Landers Nolley (Cincinnati), Markquis Nowell (Kansas State), Drew Peterson (USC), Jake Stephens (Chattanooga), Tosan Evbuomwan (Princeton), Jazian Gortman (Overtime Elite), D’Moi Hodge (Missouri), Mojave King (G League Ignite), and Jalen Slawson (Furman).

The Associated Press contributed to this report