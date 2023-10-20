Frost signs 2-year extension to remain Gophers women’s hockey head coach

The University of Minnesota women’s hockey team has locked its head coach in for at least two more seasons.

Friday, the program announced a two-year extension with Brad Frost, keeping him in the role through the 2025-26 season.

“I am thrilled to continue on as the head coach of Gopher Women’s Hockey,” Frost said in a prepared statement. “I am grateful to Mark Coyle and the rest of the Athletics administration for believing in what we have been doing at the University of Minnesota. I have loved coaching here and working with amazing student-athletes, both past and present. We will continue to compete for championships while also creating champions for life.”

“Brad is a tremendous coach and ambassador for the game,” Director of Athletics Mark Coyle added. “He understands and embraces the expectations that come with being the head coach at Minnesota, which is to contend for and win conference and national championships. I look forward to the program’s continued success – both on and off the ice – under Brad’s leadership.”

Frost is in his 17th year at the helm of Minnesota’s women’s hockey program. Over that time, he’s amassed a record of 477-99-39, winning four national titles and seven WCHA regular-season titles. He’s also been named the ACHA Coach of the Year twice and WCHA Coach of the Year four times.

Additionally, he’s coached 16 Gophers to a combined 28 All-American honors, 14 Ollympians and 15 Patty Kazmaier Award top-10 finalists, including two winners.

Off the ice, the Gophers have accumulated 208 WCHA All-Academic Team awards, 97 WCHA Scholar Athlete honors and three WCHA Outstanding Student-Athlete of the Year awards, while recording a 3.0 or higher grade point average each season Frost has been head coach.