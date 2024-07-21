‘From St. Paul to the Hall’- Saturday in Cooperstown: Joe Mauer tributes from fellow Twins legends, colleagues, older brothers

Joe Mauer participates in the annual Baseball Hall of Fame golf tournament on the eve of his enshrinement in Cooperstown, New York (KSTP/Alec Ausmus)

On the eve of Joe Mauer’s enshrinement in the Baseball Hall of Fame, KSTP Sports’ Joe Schmit canvassed Cooperstown to gather more tributes for Mauer ahead of his induction.

Before the annual Hall of Fame parade rolled through town, Joe caught up with Mauer himself as well as a fellow Hall of Fame catcher Ivan “Pudge” Rodriguez at the annual Hall of Fame golf tournament.

Schmit also spoke with Mauer’s longtime agent Ron Shipiro – who’s seeing a sixth client enter the Hall, two of Mauer’s Twins predecessors into the Hall – Bert Blyleven and Paul Molitor, and Mauer’s older brothers Jake and Billy.

Click the video boxes below to watch Saturday’s KSTP Sports coverage from Cooperstown: