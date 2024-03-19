Fresh off season-high team score, Gopher gymnasts head to Big Ten meet

One of the Gopher gymnastics team’s goals this season was achieving a team-score of 198 at a meet. They came very close, posting a season-best 197.725 at their final home meet – allowing them to carry huge momentum into this weekend’s Big Ten Conference meet.

Another of their goals is winning the Big Ten Conference Meet. They’ll try to check them both off this weekend.

The season-high score came at the team’s Senior Meet on Sunday, and stands as the sixth-highest score in program history.

Sunday’s effort included: career-highs on beam and floor for senior Emily Koch (Bloomington Jefferson), a Gopher sweep of all four individual events, and the ninth perfect ten of senior Mya Hooten’s (Chanhassen H.S.) college career.

Hooten earned Big Ten Co-Event Specialist of the Week honors. Jordyn Lyden, who won an event title on bars Sunday, is the Big Ten Co-Freshman of the Week.

The 15th-ranked Gophers now head to East Lansing, Michigan on Saturday looking for their first Big Ten Conference Meet title since 2021, when this year’s senior class were in their freshman season.

The Gophers will compete in the evening session on Saturday against the other top-four teams in the regular season standings: #9 Michigan State, #10 Michigan and #16 Ohio State.

After the Big Ten meet, the Gophers await Monday’s release of the NCAA Regional brackets.

NCAA Regionals run April 3-7 at four sites around the country.

The NCAA Championships are April 18 and 20 in Fort Worth, Texas.

In 2022, the Gophers earned a program-best 6th place finish at Nationals.

