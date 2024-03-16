Freitag and Muhammad combine for 54 to lift Breck over Minneapolis North in 2A Section 5 Championship

The Breck Mustangs (28-1) defeated the Minneapolis North Polars (16-11) 91-74 in the Class 2A Section 5 Championship Friday night at Si Melby Hall.

Daniel Freitag and Hanif Muhammad each finished the night with 27 points in the Mustangs victory. The Polars had the game within five in the second half, but Breck pulled away late earning the 17-point victory.

***Click the video box above to view extended highlights from this game***

With the win, Breck advances to the state tournament for the first time since 2006.