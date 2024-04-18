Big man Frank Mitchell details transfer from Canisius to Gophers basketball program

After a solid year at Canisius, 6-foot-8 forward/center Frank Mitchell entered the transfer portal. Following a visit to the Minnesota Gophers on Monday, he committed to coach Ben Johnson. Could he be the replacement for big Pharrel Payne, who is currently in the portal?

As a junior, Mitchell averaged 12.4 points and 11.7 rebounds per game and earned All-MAAC second team honors. It was his first year of playing in Division 1. In the first game of the season, Mitchell had 12 points on 6-for-9 shooting with nine rebounds in 22 minutes against high-major Syracuse.

Mitchell told KSTP’s Darren ‘Doogie’ Wolfson that he has two years of college eligibility remaining. He also noted that it was toughest to tell Missouri and TCU no.

***Click the video box above to watch our conversation with Mitchell***

Mitchell grew up playing hockey in Canada and said he really started focusing on basketball just four years ago.

Mitchell will report to campus in early June to begin summer workouts with his new teammates.