Former Wolves coach Ryan Saunders pumped to coach in NBA Finals as assistant with Denver

Former Timberwolves head coach Ryan Saunders, a Twin Cities fixture, is four wins away from hoisting the Larry O’Brien trophy as an NBA champion. The former Wayzata Trojans and Gophers guard is now an assistant coach with the Denver Nuggets. They will face either Boston or Miami in Game 1 of the Finals Thursday night on 5-Eyewitness News.

Our Darren ‘Doogie’ Wolfson caught up with Saunders, via Zoom, to capture all his excitement.

***Click the video box above to watch our conversation with Saunders***

Saunders is in his first year as a Denver assistant under head coach Mike Malone. His main responsibilities center around helping with the Nuggets defense.

Saunders, 37, was 43-94 as coach of the Timberwolves in his two-plus seasons. He was an assistant with the Wolves prior to being elevated to head coach.

Saunders played a big role in 2020 when the Wolves selected All-Star Anthony Edwards.