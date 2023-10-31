Q&A: Former Vikings GM Jeff Diamond opines on what’s next with Kirk Cousins lost for year

Former Vikings general manager and Titans executive Jeff Diamond spoke with KSTP Sports’ Darren ‘Doogie’ Wolfson on Monday afternoon.

Topics covered:

1) What now for the Vikings after losing quarterback Kirk Cousins for the year?

2) What’s it like navigating the win-now component vs. thinking about the future if you’re current GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah?

3) Should the Vikings roll with rookie Jaren Hall or make a trade for an outsider? The NFL trade deadline is Tuesday at 3 p.m.

Note: Backup QB Nick Mullens (back) isn’t eligible to come off injured reserve until the Nov. 12 game vs. New Orleans.

At 4-4 and on a three-game winning streak, Adofo-Mensah has a lot to think through the next day-plus.

Diamond was in the Vikings’ front office in both 1976 and 1987 when the starting QB was lost to injury. Both those teams made a playoff run thereafter.

Diamond worked for the Vikings 1976-1998 before transitioning to being the president of the Tennessee Titans.