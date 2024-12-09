Watch: Former Vikings coach Mike Tice and his foundation give out winter coats to children in need

Former Vikings tight end and head coach Mike Tice, along with his foundation, had an opportunity to give out 100 winter coats to children in need. Twin Cities Fire Departments and their Operation Warm assisted on Monday morning in Minneapolis.

KSTP Sports was there and spoke with Tice about the importance of giving back, plus about his experience Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium watching the Vikings beat the Falcons.

Tice was 33-34 after four seasons as Vikings coach, 2002-2005. Between being a head coach and assistant, Tice worked on an NFL staff 1996-2017.

He played tight end in the NFL from 1981 to 1995 with the Seattle Seahawks, Washington Redskins and Vikings.