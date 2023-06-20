Former Timberwolves coach Ryan Saunders reflects on winning title with Denver

nbsp;

Former Timberwolves head coach Ryan Saunders, now an NBA champion as an ass’t coach with Denver, spoke with our Darren ‘Doogie’ Wolfson on Monday.

Saunders, 37, relived the thrill of winning it all last week, the crazy 24-hour stretch Thursday into Friday that saw the parade in Denver and a party in Las Vegas, and how the transition to working for the Nuggets has worked out brilliantly.

Saunders was 43-94 as coach of the Timberwolves in his two-plus seasons. He was only able to coach his two All-Star players, Karl-Anthony Towns and D’Angelo Russell, in a total of five games. Saunders was an assistant with the Wolves prior to being elevated to head coach.

Before transitioning to coaching, Saunders played guard for Wayzata high school and the Gophers.