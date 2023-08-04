Former teammates praise Joe Mauer ahead of Twins Hall of Fame ceremony this weekend

nbsp;

Ahead of Joe Mauer entering the Twins Hall of Fame on Saturday, dozens of Twins legends and his former teammates are arriving in town for the celebration.

The first event of the weekend was Friday’s inaugural Twins Hall of Fame Golf Tournament at Rush Creek Golf Club.

Click the video box on this page to watch KSTP Sports’ interviews with Mauer’s former teammates Justin Morneau, Nick Punto and Joe Nathan as well as Joe’s older brother Jake

Mauer’s induction ceremony takes place before Saturday’s game against Arizona at Target Field.

Read the full rundown of events for Mauer’s induction ceremony on MLB.com: https://www.mlb.com/press-release/press-release-twins-announce-details-for-2023-hall-of-fame-ceremonies-august-4-5