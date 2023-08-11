Former owners Veeck and Goldklang humbled to be honored by Saints this weekend

nbsp;

Mike Veeck, Marv Goldklang, Bill Murray, and Van Schley brought the Saints to St. Paul in 1993. For more than 30 years, under the direction of these men, the organization was the blueprint for how Minor League Baseball teams operated focusing on the fan experience, introducing unique promotions, and emphasizing community involvement.

They sold the team to Diamond Baseball Holdings in March.

Saturday night at CHS Field the Saints will retire Darryl Strawberry’s No. 17 and honor Veeck, Goldklang, and Murray.

KSTP Sports spoke with Veeck and Goldklang Friday afternoon at CHS Field.

This group helped usher in baseball at Midway Stadium in 1993 and exceeded even their wildest expectations. They brought staples such as Sister Roz, sumo wrestling, the ballpig, and haircuts at the ballpark into the mainstream.

On the field, the organization jumpstarted the careers of players like J.D. Drew, Rey Ordonez, Kevin Millar, and the first female pitcher in professional baseball, Ila Borders along with extending the careers of Leon “Bull” Durham, Strawberry, and so many others.

In 2015 they opened the award-winning CHS Field to great fanfare and in 2021 helped transition the Saints to being the AAA-affiliate of the Twins.