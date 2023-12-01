Former Wild coach Dean Evason discusses firing, five seasons in Minnesota, his future and legacy

Dean Evason’s tenure as head coach of the Minnesota Wild ended Monday when general manager Bill Guerin called him into his office and delivered the news.

Evason coached parts of 5 seasons, leaving with a final record of 147-77-27

KSTP Sports spoke with Evason in-studio Thursday afternoon and discussed his time with the Wild, the circumstances of his departure, where he sees his future as an NHL coach and the legacy he hopes he’s leaving behind in hockey-mad Minnesota.

