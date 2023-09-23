U of M Children’s Hospital surprises former Viking Kyle Rudolph with emotional retirement party

M Health Fairview Masonic Children’s Hospital invited former Vikings tight end Kyle Rudolph to come visit kids, as he’d done dozens of times before. But this time was different.

When he arrived, hospital staff and patients surprised the former Viking with a party that drew plenty of emotion from the recently-retired 12-year National Football League vet.

Rudolph was heavily involved with the hospital during his ten years with the Vikings. Among many projects an efforts, Rudolph and his wife Jordan helped fund and establish “Kyle Rudolph’s End Zone“, an oasis of fun that allowed patients and family to take their minds off of being in a hospital.

Former Vikings tight end Kyle Rudolph smiles during his emotional address to staff and patients at M Health Fairview Masonic Children’s Hospital at a retirement party in honor of his years of service

The hospital website credits Rudolph’s years of service by saying, “Kyle Rudolph has been committed to University of Minnesota Masonic Children’s Hospital since being drafted by the Minnesota Vikings in 2011. Whether he is visiting patients at their bedside, signing autographs for families, sponsoring movie nights in the Wilf Family Auditorium, or hosting fundraising events like an NFL Draft Party, Kyle’s dedication to Masonic Children’s Hospital is a true inspiration.”

Rudolph recently announced his retirement from the NFL. He is transitioning to broadcasting and will joining the on-air team for several college football network broadcasts this fall.

The Vikings will honor Rudolph with a ceremony at Sunday’s game at U.S. Bank Stadium against the Chargers.

