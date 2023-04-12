Former Gophers QB Tanner Morgan prepares for pro career

It’s weird to see quarterback Tanner Morgan not in a Gophers uniform, but after six years and 15 school records at the U, he’s now chasing a pro-career.

Morgan is trying to catch the eye on an NFL team in the coming weeks. He has been working out at GameFace Training at Life Time in Eden Prairie with trainer DeVentri Jordan.

“I don’t have a playbook to study, I don’t have film to watch so being creative with my time to capitalize on it and not waste the time that I have,” said Morgan to KSTP’s Alec Ausmus.

Tanner Morgan is no longer working out at the U, because after six years he's no longer the Gophers QB.@T_morg2 is trying to catch the eye on an NFL team, plus becoming a dad. If you've ever met Tanner, it's hard not to root for this guy.

Tonight at six on @KSTP/@KSTPSports pic.twitter.com/AQprnsL0Jy — Alec Ausmus (@A_TwiceKSTP) April 11, 2023

Morgan set 15 school records while playing for the Gophers, including 33 wins as a starting quarterback. His best bet at reaching the NFL is to sign as an undrafted free agent. Morgan making it to the NFL isn’t impossible.

Last season, quarterback Brock Purdy, who was the final player selected in the 2022 NFL draft, got a shot to play with the San Francisco 49ers and won seven starts. Proving to Morgan that anything can happen.

“To see what he did at San Francisco, definitely gives you some ‘alright man, that’s cool.’ There’s opportunities there,” said Morgan. “You just have to make the most out of them.”

During his college career, Morgan lost his father to brain cancer, now as Tanner chases a pro-career, he’s about to become a father. He and his wife are expecting a baby girl. Something Tanner can still smile about with his father.

“Just conversations me and my dad had about me being a father and stuff like that,” said Morgan. “It makes me think about it and just say, ‘hey, you know you were right,’ I know he would be proud of me right now and I know he is.”

Getting to the NFL has been a lifelong dream for Morgan, he will tell he, he has been an underdog before.

“People didn’t think I was good enough to start at the U, people didn’t think I was good enough to do this or that, and that’s cool,” said Morgan. “I believe in myself. To me it’s when you get an opportunity, it’s an opportunity to seize it.”