Former Gophers forward Jamison Battle commits to Ohio State

Instead of starting a pro career, former Gophers forward Jamison Battle will utilize his fifth year of college eligibility and is taking his talents to Ohio State.

The 6-7, 220-pound former Benilde-St. Margaret’s and DeLaSalle high school star, averaged 15.1 points, shot 41.4% from the floor and 33.9% from 3-point range while starting all 56 games he played for the Gophers.

Multiple national outlets ranked Battle as one of the top gets in the transfer portal, which includes over 1,000 players.

Battle began his college career at George Washington, where he shot 36.3% from 3-point range and averaged 13.5 points in 47 games, including 45 starts.

There was a thought in early March that Battle was ready to start his professional career, whether overseas or in the G-League. But clearly another year of college and at a Big Ten rival was more appealing.