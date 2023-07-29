Former Gophers teammates, current player/caddy tandem, play together at 3M Open

nbsp;

Normally when Erik van Rooyen plays PGA Tour events, his former University of Minnesota teammate Alex Gaugert is his caddy. This week at the 3M Open, they played in the same group.

Gaugert qualified for the 3M Open via the Monday Qualifier, earning the first Tour start of his career.

Gaugert swent 77-71 to finish +6 after two rounds. van Rooyen shot 68-71 to finish +3, missing the cut by a single stroke.

Click the video box on this page to watch Alex Gaugert and Erik van Rooyen’s post-round press conference at the 3M Open

van Rooyen turned pro in 2013 and has been playing on the Tour since 2018 and has earned $4.6-million in his career.

His best finish was an 8th place at the 2019 PGA Championship. He has one Tour win, the 2021 Barracuda Championship.

RELATED: Lee Hodges leads 3M Open; Justin Thomas misses cut; N. Oaks Frankie Capan makes first career PGA cut