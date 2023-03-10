Former Gopher Damian Johnson coaches Benilde-St. Maragaret’s to historic season

Most might think of Benilde-St. Margaret’s as a hockey school, but their boys basketball team is making noise on the court and making a playoff run being coached by former Gophers forward Damian Johnson.

The Red Knights won 22 games during the regular season, and also won a Metro West Conference title for the first time in school history.

“The kids have really high energy right now, we are a young team so a lot of the kids feel like we aren’t exceed our expectations, but we are exceeding other people’s,” said Johnson.

Benilde-St. Margaret’s beat Hutchinson in their first playoff game, the Red Knights host Richfield on Saturday in the 6AAA semifinals at 3 p.m.