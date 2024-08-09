Former GM Terry Ryan grateful to be entering Twins Hall of Fame this weekend

It’s Twins Hall of Fame weekend at Target Field. Former general manager Terry Ryan and former coach Rick Stelmaszek were announced in January as the next members of the Twins Hall of Fame. The induction ceremony will take place on Saturday night ahead of the game vs. Cleveland.

Our Darren ‘Doogie’ Wolfson spoke with Ryan this week, via Zoom, to hear all about how special this honor is.

The organization created its Hall of Fame in 2000 as part of the celebration of its 40th season. It now honors the players, managers, coaches and off-field personnel who have played crucial roles for the club, with last year’s inductee being Joe Mauer.

Ryan fits that bill, having served as the architect of Minnesota’s division-winning teams of the 2000s during his first stint as general manager from 1994-2007. He served in the role again from 2011-2016. Prior to becoming a general manager, Ryan was drafted by the Twins in the 35th round of the 1972 MLB Draft and pitched in the minor-league system for four seasons. After getting into scouting with the New York Mets in 1980, he joined the Twins as scouting director in 1986, a role he held until 1991, when he was elevated to vice president of player personnel.

The Twins won four division titles during his time as general manager, including three straight from 2002-2004. He was inducted into the Minnesota State High School Baseball Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2014.

Stelmaszek spent 32 years as a Twins coach from 1981-2012. He passed away in 2017.