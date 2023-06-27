Former Eden Prairie standouts host youth football camp

nbsp;

Former Eden Prairie high school football standouts Blake Cashman, Carter Coughlin, and Ryan Connelly hosted a youth football camp Sunday at their alma mater.

Cashman and Coughlin went on to play college football for the Gophers after graduating from Eden Prairie. Connelly played his college football at Wisconsin. All three are on NFL rosters – Cashman is a linebacker for the Houston Texans, Coughlin is a New York Giant, and Connelly is with the New Orleans Saints.

It’s the third year the players have been running the camp. They coached kids on the fundamentals of the game of football, and the importance of teamwork, communication, and focus.

***CLICK ON THE VIDEO BOX TO HEAR FROM THE PLAYERS***