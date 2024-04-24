Former boxing world champion Caleb “Golden” Truax announces retirement

Osseo-native and former International Boxing Federation super middleweight World Champion Caleb “Golden” Truax announced his retirement on Wednesday.

Click the video box on this page to watch KSTP Sports’ Chris Long chat one-on-one with Caleb Truax shortly after he announced his retirement

The highlight of Truax’ 31-6-2 career was upsetting James DeGale for the IBF Super Middleweight title in December 2017 to become one of four Minnesotans ever to reign as boxing world champions.

Truax posted a video on social media announcing his decision to retire, and thanking many who helped him over the course of his career.

I got some news… pic.twitter.com/QlmpqAQHvB — caleb truax (@GoldenCalebT) April 24, 2024

A graduate of Osseo High School and the University of Minnesota, Truax’ boxing journey began when he entered a “Toughman” contest while in college. He went on to compete as an amateur for several years, then embarked on his successful sixteen year career in pro boxing.

He played baseball and football in high school, then briefly played college football before an injury ended his football career. He returned home and enrolled at the University of Minnesota.

He told KSTP Sports on Wednesday his next chapter will be working as a realtor – and spending as much time as he possibly can with his family.