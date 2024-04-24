Forest Lake to get junior hockey team

The State of Hockey is getting another hockey team.

Forest Lake was officially approved for a North American Hockey League (NAHL) team at the league’s board of governors meeting on Wednesday.

The team, which will be called the Minnesota Mallards, will start play in the junior hockey league’s central division next season.

When active, it will be the fourth Minnesota-based NAHL team, joining the Austin Bruins and St. Cloud Norsemen, both of the central division, and Minnesota Wilderness, located in Cloquet and in the midwest division.

“As a successful businessman, I look forward to putting my skills and experience to work as an owner within the North American Hockey League,” owner Charles Bailey said.

“We are excited to bring a team to Forest Lake, MN and the twin cities area,” A.J. Bucchino, who will be the team’s general manager, said. “Our location will provide consistent exposure within the twin cities area for motivated hockey players striving to play collegiate and professional hockey. Our focus will be on our player’s physical, psychological, and emotional development to help them reach their goals. Together, we will hold ourselves to the highest standards in our quest to build a highly successful and competitive program.”

Bucchino has previously served as general manager and head coach of the Minnesota Magicians, an NAHL team that was moved to Eagle River, Wisconsin, in 2022.