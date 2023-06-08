Forest Lake seeks back-to-back titles at State Softball Tourney

Forest Lake Rangers softball prepares for state tournament

The Forest Lake Rangers had been 0-for-5 in State Softball Championship games before breaking through with the program’s first state title last year. They head back to North Mankato this week looking to go back-to-back as Class AAAA Champs.

Click the video box above to watch KSTP Sports’ interviews with Forest Lake Rangers softball senior catcher Bethany Weiss, junior pitcher Hannah Tong, freshman pitcher Avery Muellner and head coach Sean Hall

The reigning champs made it back to State with a 20-3 record this season and a definitive 8-0 win over Andover in the Section Championship that saw a complete game shutout by junior pitcher Hannah Tong.

Tong and co-ace pitcher freshman Avery Muellner give the Rangers a formidable one-two punch as starters, to go with a deep lineup with solid bats and gloves all around.

The Rangers made it to the Class 4A Final in 2021 then won their championship in 2022 so, in addition to back-to-back titles, they’re also looking for a third straight appearance in the championship game.

