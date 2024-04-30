Following back-to-back victories, Minnesota United ready for Atlanta

Minnesota United head coach Eric Ramsay, forward Tani Oluwaseyi, and goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair met with reporters, including KSTP Sports, following Tuesday’s practice in Blaine.

Oluwaseyi scored in Saturday’s win over Sporting K.C. It was the Loons’ second straight win following a successful match vs. Charlotte FC.

The trio tackled many topics, including what back-to-back victories has done for team morale, how they look to extend that streak with a victory over Atlanta United on Saturday, and luwaseyi’s early All-Star consideration.

***Click the video box above to hear from Ramsay, Oluwaseyi, and St. Clair***

The Loons are 5-2-2 (17 points) so far this year. They play at Atlanta on Saturday night.