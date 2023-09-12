Fleck, Gophers set sights on first road test at No. 20 North Carolina

After starting the season with two wins on their home field, the Gophers take to the road for the first time this Saturday when they visit 20th-ranked North Carolina.

The 2-0 Tar Heels have wins against South Carolina and Appalachian State this season. North Carolina is coached by Mack Brown who won a National Championship at Texas in 2005.

***Click video box above for P.J. Fleck’s full press conference previewing the Gophers/UNC game***

North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye could be a first-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft if he opts to leave school early.

“He’s a great runner. He’s a great athlete. He’s very accurate, and he can do it all,” Gophers head coach P.J. Fleck said about Maye on Monday. “I’ve only studied him one night and a little bit in the offseason, but you talk about a really good player. They built the whole scheme around him.”

The Gophers and Tar Heels kickoff at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday at Kenan Memorial Stadium in Chapel Hill.