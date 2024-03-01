Fleck expected to get annual bonus, more money for assistants

The Gophers football coaching staff is expected to get a bit of a financial boost, pending approval from the University of Minnesota Board of Regents.

The program announced Friday that P.J. Fleck’s contract is being updated to add an annual bonus for the head coach and an increased salary pool for the assistants.

According to the amended contract, Fleck will get a retention bonus at the end of each year, starting at $700,000 for 2024 and increasing by $100,000 per year. That means his bonus would be $1.2 million for 2029, and the deal also calls for half of his 2024 bonus to vest on March 8 with the other half vesting on Dec. 31.

Additionally, the salary pool for his assistant coaches and staff is set to increase by $500,000.

The documents note that, with the adjustments, Fleck’s salary would rank ninth in the 18-member Big Ten and the pool for his assistants would be 15th.

Fleck has been at the helm of the Gophers football program for seven seasons, compiling a 50-34 record, including a 5-0 record in bowl games.

Despite rumors that he’s been considered for other jobs throughout his tenure, including recently at UCLA, Fleck has remained at Minnesota and compiled the fifth most wins in program history.

Minnesota has also had 14 players drafted to the NFL since 2020, the most in the school’s history over a four-year span. He’s also coached six All-Americans, nine Academic All-Americans, 89 All-Big Ten honorees (11 First-Team honorees) and 379 Academic All-Big Ten performers.