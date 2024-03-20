Fleck and Gophers prepare for spring practice to kickoff Thursday

P.J. Fleck and the Gophers football team will open their spring workouts on Thursday. Fleck, his offensive and defensive coordinators and select student athletes chatted with the media Wednesday afternoon.

Fleck was asked about a variety of topics, including the expansion of the Big Ten, his new transfer quarterback Max Brosmer and the offseason rumors he was leaving Minnesota for the head coaching opening at UCLA.

***Click the video box above to hear full comments from Fleck***

“I just love being at Minnesota. I don’t know if there’s much to say after that,” said Fleck after being asked about the UCLA opening. “I just love being here, I’ve told you that before.”

Fleck is starting his eighth season with the Gophers. Earlier this month, Fleck and the University of Minnesota agreed to contract amendment which called for an increased salary pool for assistant coaches and staff and adds an annual bonus for Fleck.

Through seven seasons, Fleck is 50-34 at Minnesota, with a 29-32 record in the Big Ten. The Gophers went 6-7 last year after beating Bowling Green in the Quick Lane Bowl.