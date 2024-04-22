Finch, KAT, and McDaniels preview Timberwolves Game 2 of playoffs against Suns

The Minnesota Timberwolves hold a 1-0 lead in their best of seven series with the Phoenix Suns after a 120-95 win on Saturday. Phoenix had beaten the Wolves in all three previous matchups in the regular season.

Head coach Chris Finch and All-Star forward/center Karl-Anthony Towns stressed the importance of continuing to play “desperate” in the remaining games. Anthony Edwards led the team in Game 1, but forward Jaden McDaniels says the team will feed anyone who has the hot hand moving forward.

***Click the video box on this page to watch interviews with Karl-Anthony Towns, Jaden McDaniels, and Chris Finch at Monday’s Timberwolves practice session***

Game 2 between the Wolves and Suns will be played Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at Target Center.