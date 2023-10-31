Timberwolves coach Chris Finch after practice Tuesday: ‘It’s not any time to panic’

After a blistering first-half performance Monday in Atlanta, the Timberwolves were held to 13 of 44 shooting (29.5%) the rest of the way. Minnesota went from having a 21-point lead early in the 3rd quarter to losing, 127-113. To allow such a significant turnaround is really hard to do.

So, no surprise, Wolves coach Chris Finch and forward Kyle Anderson were asked after practice Tuesday about what went wrong.

The Wolves are now 1-2 and host defending champion Denver on Wednesday.

***Click the video box above to watch Finch and Anderson meet with reporters***

Wolves forward Jaden McDaniels (calf) made his season debut Monday, but was on a minutes limit. Finch said he’ll find out Wednesday if that minutes restriction is still in place.

Below is a preview of the match-up with Denver from the Associated Press:

Denver Nuggets (4-0, first in the Western Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (1-2, 11th in the Western Conference)

Minneapolis; Wednesday, 7 p.m.

BOTTOM LINE: Denver seeks to build upon its four-game win streak with a victory against Minnesota.

Minnesota went 42-40 overall, 29-23 in Western Conference action and 22-19 at home during the 2022-23 season. The Timberwolves allowed opponents to score 115.8 points per game and shoot 47.1% from the field last season.

Denver finished 53-29 overall and 34-18 in Western Conference action during the 2022-23 season. The Nuggets shot 50.4% from the field and 37.9% from 3-point range last season.

INJURIES: Timberwolves: Jaylen Clark: out (achilles).

Nuggets: Vlatko Cancar: out (knee).