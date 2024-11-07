Favored by touchdown, Vikings may get LB Cashman back in Jacksonville

Vikings linebacker Blake Cashman has been limited at practice both Wednesday and Thursday, but appears to be on track to return after a turf toe injury kept him out the last three games.

Click to video box above to watch Blake Cashman's chat with media at the Vikings TCO Center in Eagan and click the video box below (or swipe the frame at the top on mobile) to watch the weekly press conference with Justin Jefferson and T.J. Hockenson

The Vikings are seven-point favorites at Jacksonville, the first of three straight road games.

