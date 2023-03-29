Farmington baseball rebuilds and prepares for redemption
KSTP Sports spoke with head coach Jon Graff, and captains Sawyer Hoffman, Luke Walton, and Owen Schmidt of the Farmington high school baseball program.
Farmington was the runner-up for last year’s 4A championship, losing to Stillwater 8-1 at Target Field.
Graff touched on the record-setting tryout numbers, rebuilding after losing 16 seniors, and what potential he sees in the team this year.
***Click the video box above to watch interviews with Jon Graff, Sawyer Hoffman, Luke Walton, and Owen Schmidt***
Farmington is scheduled to open its season Apr. 5 at Rochester Mayo, although many fields still need a lot of work to be playable.
The high school baseball season is a sprint, with games starting whenever the fields allow and the season wrapping up with the state championship game in mid-June.