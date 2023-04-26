Extra day-off for Wild ahead of win-or-go-home Game 6 vs Dallas

nbsp;

After playing every-other-day so far in their first round playoff series, the Wild have the luxury of an extra day off at home between Tuesday’s Game 5 loss in Dallas and Friday’s must-win Game 6 in St. Paul.

Upon arriving back in Minnesota Wednesday afternoon, head coach Dean Evason addressed the state-of-the-series as his Wild face a do-or-die situation Friday night.

Click the video box on this page to watch Dean Evason’s conversation with media following the Wild’s arrival back in Minnesota on Wednesday afternoon

A win Friday forces Game 7 back in Dallas on Sunday. A loss ends the Wild’s season after they held a 2-1 lead in the series, and had Game 4 at home.

Friday night is a 7:00 p.m. faceoff at the Xcel Energy Center